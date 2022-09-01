In Tuesday’s edition, regarding a photo caption in Tri-County Snapshots about the Reitz Theater ribbon cutting, should have listed Cultural Resources Inc. at the Reitz Theater co-founding members, including but are not limited to: Debra Grieve, Lisa Rutherford, Jean Simpson, Ben Simpson, Russ Scherer, Mary Scherer, David Wilshire, Larry Parrott, Jan Miller, Mark Erickson, Patty Stewart, Esther Hawkins, Jackie Syktich and Greg Kruk.

