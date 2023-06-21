ST. MARYS — City of St. Marys Council members were presented with the most recent rendering of the design for the Dickinson Center Inc. (DCI) facility in downtown St. Marys, expected to break ground in spring 2024.
In June 2019, DCI –an affiliate of Journey Health System –purchased four buildings located along Railroad and Market streets, with the goal of centralizing its programs spread across three St. Marys locations, including:
- Children’s Prevention Services and the Intensive Outpatient Program at the Community Education Center
- Crossroads Partial Hospitalization Program at Penn Highlands Elk
- Outpatient Clinic on South Michael Street
Making way for the new 10,000-square-foot facility, the demolition of the downtown buildings was completed in late 2021.
James Prosper, executive director of DCI, and Anita Holman, director of business development with JHS, approached council about authorizing the submission of an Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Grant application for the building project.
Right now, the DCI project is looking at around a $9 million cost, said Holman.
These federal funds would be used to help with the project’s construction expenses, said Holman. The ARC application is for $750,000, which would be used as a match against state funds.
The site is currently being prepared for construction, as the floor plan has been approved, and architects and engineers continue to iron out the details of the building, said Prosper.
Councilman Andrew Mohney, who owns historical downtown properties himself, expressed disappointment in the recent rendering of the building. When the demolition was taking place, they were assured that the DCI building would be a “historically-featured property” that fits into downtown St. Marys, he said.
Mohney hopes the building doesn’t “stick out like a sore thumb,” and said that the design, thus far, does not appear to be historical in any way, something downtown St. Marys takes pride in.
Prosper responded that they are “still working through the final exterior design.”
“We’re working through that with the architects, and trying to find the balance between cost and what the building looks like,” he said. “Those things are subject to change.”