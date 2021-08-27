DuBOIS — Country singer Rodney Atkins and special guest Josh Gallagher will perform live in concert on the Ski Lodge Stage in Treasure Lake this Saturday.
The gates open at 5 p.m., and guests are to bring a lawn chair, according to Treasure Lake’s website.
Atkins was named the “Top new male vocalist” at the 2006 ACM (American Country Music) Awards, according to the bio on his website. His hit single “Watching You” also became the No. 1 song of the decade. He is also known for familiar tunes like “Take a Back Road.”
Atkins’ fifth studio album is called “Caught Up in the Country,” the site says.
Gallagher made his country debut on NBC’s show “The Voice” in 2016, making his way to the finale on Adam Levine’s team. He has since shared the stage with artists like Charlie Daniels and Randy Houser, according to www.jgmusic.net. His single “Boots like Mine” spent eight weeks in the top spot on the CMT Music’s “12-pack Countdown.”
Tickets, which are very limited, can be purchased at treasurelakepa.ticketbud.com.