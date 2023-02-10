RIDGWAY — Kate and Frank Segat, executive chefs with Katering by Kate in Ridgway, have been stirring up some special Valentine’s Day treats this year, such as chocolate-dipped or mascarpone-stuffed strawberries, chocolate berry cups and giant, heart-shaped chocolate chip cookies.
The chefs can also cater a dinner for couples to relax and enjoy.
The Segats said they have learned that running a successful family business sometimes means having to change with the times. A little more than a year after they opened the bakery and catering business in 2018, the COVID pandemic hit and everything shut down.
The business never did get back to the level it had been before the pandemic, and it was no longer feasible to operate a storefront bakery and depend on walk-in traffic, said the Segats. Their emphasis then became more on catering and personal chef events, although they make good use of Facebook by offering a wide variety of bakery items on a pre-ordering basis. KBK takes orders for Thanksgiving pies and Christmas cookies, making holiday preparations much simpler for family gatherings.
The Segats noted that it’s important to them to buy and support local. Their eggs and maple products come from Big Maple Family Farms in Ridgway, and the couple even makes their own genuine vanilla flavoring from vanilla beans. They buy locally-grown zucchini for zucchini breads, and as many other local products for their catering business as they possibly can, said Kate and Frank.
The Segats and their 6-year-old son are relatively new to the Ridgway area. Kate is from Fox Chapel near Pittsburgh, and had a catering business specializing in events like family reunions and holiday and birthday parties. Frank is from Trentino, Italy, and is not only a chef, but a photographer as well.
It’s special to the Segats, they said, to be able to bring these homemade and tasty treats to the tables of couples, families and other customers across the board, helping them have a great experience on special occasions.
Katering by Kate menus can be customized for a business lunch, family picnic, wedding, graduation or any other occasion. Kate and Frank noted they are also experienced event planners, with ideas to share when it comes to food, décor, locations, entertainment and party themes.
For more information, visit Katering by Kate on Facebook or www.kateringbykate.net.