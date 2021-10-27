FALLS CREEK — A family tradition turned even more special at Cooper Farm over the weekend when one couple celebrated an engagement while in the corn maze.
Joshua Anstead got down on one knee to ask Hunter Bell to marry him while in the corn maze with their friends and family.
He said it’s been their tradition to come to the farm’s fall festival every year they’ve been together.
“We’ve been here ever since we’ve been together, and we’ve been together for over three years,” Anstead said.
The couple will now be planning their wedding together. When the group found themselves at a dead end in the maze, it was the perfect time for Anstead to surprise Bell.
Farm owner Bob Cooper said many families will return year after year as a family tradition and get photos. For Anstead and Bell, they took this tradition a step further.
Bell found out it had been planned by Anstead for months because of their annual trip to the farm. There were photos and videos capturing the moment from several angles when he dropped down to one knee.
The group then found themselves lost in the corn maze while trying to find the end, but eventually made it back out to celebrate the occasion.