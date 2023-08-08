DuBOIS — In response to the City of DuBois filing preliminary objections to Sandy Township’s complaint to seek a stay in the consolidation process with the city and dismiss the complaint, the township has disputed the city’s legal position and is urging the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas to overrule the city’s preliminary objections and allow the case to proceed.
The court originally scheduled a time for the two municipalities’ lawyers to argue their legal positions and answer the court’s questions for late September. However, on July 18, the court granted a continuance and rescheduled the arguments on the city’s preliminary objections for 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 in Courtroom No. 1 of the Clearfield County Courthouse, 230 E. Market St., Clearfield.
On June 1, the township supervisors filed the complaint as a result of charges filed on March 20 against city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, who is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions using public accounts, and the subsequent “financial uncertainty” within the neighboring municipality.
Suplizio, 63, has been placed on paid administrative leave by the city after being charged by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents.
The township, according to the complaint, still intends to move forward with the consolidation and “not subvert the will of the voters.” However, first the township wants the criminal investigation and forensic audit to resolve the uncertainties of the city’s finances.
On June 22 in the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas, the city filed preliminary objections to Sandy Township’s complaint to seek a stay in the consolidation process with the city because it finds the complaint to be without merit in many areas.
The city, in its objection, requests that the township’s complaint be dismissed because it lacks standing to bring this action before the court.
On July 10, the township answered the city’s objections and requested that the court overrule the preliminary objections in their entirety.