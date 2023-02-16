PUNXSUTAWNEY — Two women have been jailed on felony charges related to a missing and endangered person advisory issued by the Pennsylvania State Police on Jan. 31.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Tarra M. Rand, 27, of Punxsutawney, including the concealment of whereabouts of a child, interference with custody of child –third degree felonies, endangering the welfare of children –second degree felony, disorderly conduct –third degree misdemeanor, and recklessly endangering another person –second degree misdemeanor.
Police also filed charges against Cindy Ann Rand, 50, of Punxsutawney, including two counts of aggravated assault –second degree felony, two counts of terroristic threats, and endangering the welfare of children –first degree misdemeanor.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Jefferson County Child and Youth Services workers made contact with Cindy Rand on Jan. 31 to advise they had a court order to remove a 1-year-old child from the home. CYS entered the apartment and allegedly saw the child and Tarra Rand in the living room.
Cindy Rand told CYS to leave, which they once again said they had a court order to take the child. Cindy Rand allegedly got irate and “threatened to kill anyone who tries to take the child from here.” Fearing for their safety, CYS workers went back to the parking lot to call police for assistance.
CYS explained the situation to police and said that other than Cindy and the child, there were two other adults in the home. CYS was granted a court order to gain access by any means necessary to the apartment and remove the child. Several members of the borough police and state police made forceable entry into the home and found Cindy Rand locked in the bathroom. They also made forceable entry into a locked and barricaded bedroom and found the window unlocked and no one inside the room.
State police released a missing endangered person advisory, listing Tarra Rand as the person the child was believed to be with.
Around 8 a.m. Feb. 1, Punxsutawney Police received a call from someone who alleged they picked up Tarra Rand and the child the day before around 4 p.m. The caller said they saw Rand and the child walking on East Mahoning Street, and stopped to offer them a ride. The caller provided police the address Rand asked to be taken to, and told them which house she walked to when dropped off.
Police went to the home and walked around in an attempt to locate Rand. Small sneaker footprints were seen on the steps leading to the basement door. Police Chief Matt Conrad said he had a court order for entry into the home.
Officers entered the basement and found Rand and the child laying on the floor. The child was removed and Rand was taken into custody. Rand later told police she exited her apartment through the back door after CYS left the building, according to the affidavit. She also said she was told by her friend that if she ever needed a place to stay, his basement was always open.
Both Tarra Rand and Cindy Rand are being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 and $100,000 bail, respectively. Both have a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 16 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.