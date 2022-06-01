PUNXSUTAWNEY — An Anita woman has been jailed on felony burglary charges for allegedly trying to break into her mother’s house and threatening her life.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Amber Marie Rega, 27, who is charged with burglary –first degree felony, criminal trespass –second degree felony, disorderly conduct, harassment –third degree misdemeanors, criminal mischief –second degree misdemeanor, and terroristic threats –first degree misdemeanor.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to an inactive domestic incident. When police arrived at the scene, they met with Rega’s mother, sister, and brother-in-law.
Her sister alleged to police that Rega became upset when she overheard her mother ask about how she was doing. Her sister alleged that Rega said “I’m going to kill everyone starting with mom,” before leaving to go to her car.
The sister told their mother what Rega had said, and shortly after Rega arrived at her mother’s house. Rega allegedly sat in the driveway beeping her car horn and yelling out the window.
The victim told police she went to the upstairs of the home and then heard glass breaking and the door being kicked in, according to the affidavit. She alleged Rega left in her vehicle after that.
Police saw a damaged window screen and window on one side of the house, and an opened door. They also noted broken glass and a window blind on the floor inside the home, and black marks that were left by a shoe on the door.
Rega is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 7 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock