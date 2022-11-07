PUNXSUTAWNEY — An area man is facing felony charges on three separate cases after allegedly causing a disturbance at Yoder’s Antique Mall, and allegedly threatening and assaulting multiple police officers.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Frank J. Emmell, 64, of Patton, including aggravated assault –third degree felony, simple assault –second degree misdemeanor, and harassment –summary offense.
In a second case filed by the state police, he is charged with resisting arrest by law enforcement, three counts of harassment –third degree misdemeanors, and disorderly conduct –summary offense.
In a third case filed by the state police, he is charged with aggravated assault –third degree felony, disorderly conduct –third degree misdemeanor, simple assault –second degree misdemeanor, and harassment –summary offense.
According to the affidavit, police received a report of a disturbance at Yoder’s Antique Mall. When police arrived, a worker at the store said Emmell was inside the store taking items from the shelves and placing them on the counter to purchase at a later date. Emmell was eventually asked not to get any more items until he had the money to purchase them because of a lack of space. He was then asked to leave, but instead continued to shop.
He was escorted out of the store, and then asked to come back in to wash his hands. He was denied, and then allegedly threatened to come back and punch the worker in the face.
Police found Emmell sitting in the parking lot next to Yoder’s Antique Mall and spoke with him. Emmell alleged that the workers were “rude and disrespectful,” and exited his vehicle and began walking toward the officer.
Officers report Emmell became irate, and again said, “I’m going to go back in there and punch him in the...” and began walking toward the store. Police told Emmell to stop, but he continued toward the store. Officer’s assisted Emmell to the ground where he continued to struggle, and he was then taken into custody.
While being transported to the police station, Emmell continued to state he was going to go back to Yoder’s and “put Yoder in the ground and beat his face in.” He also said he was going to return to the PSP station with a shotgun and shoot the officers, according to the affidavit.
Once detained at the police station, Emmell allegedly threatened he was going to go to the judge’s office and shoot him and the secretaries there.
According to the second affidavit against Emmell, an officer who had Emmell detained contacted another trooper to report he had been assaulted by Emmell. Emmell was being detained at the PSP Punxsutawney station while charges were filed for the previous incident.
The officer alleged he had attempted to adjust Emmell’s handcuffs because he had twisted them around and was complaining of being uncomfortable. While doing so, Emmell used his free hand to punch the trooper in the head.
The second officer reviewed the video of the incident after speaking with the initial trooper handling Emmell. While the second officer was typing charges for this second incident Emmell made statements he wanted to kill every officer in the building, and that he would shoot them when he got the opportunity.
According to the third affidavit, officers were transporting Emmell to the Jefferson County Jail to be housed on charges for the two previous incidents. While in the police vehicle, Emmell allegedly spit through the open slider of the cage onto the head and neck of one of the troopers. When the officer asked “what was that?” Emmell allegedly responded that he had spit on the officer.
Emmell is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday, November 8, with Magisterial District Judge Jaqueline Mizerock.