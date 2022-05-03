REYNOLDSVILLE — An Indiana County man has been jailed on a felony corruption of minors charge after he allegedly inappropriately touched a juvenile in Reynoldsville.
Reynoldsville Borough Police filed charges against Jason Edward Williams, 39, of Ernest, including corruption of minors –a third degree felony.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police received a report that a minor had been sexually assaulted by Williams. The 16-year-old victim told police that Williams had touched her under her clothes on two different occasions between December and January.
The incidents allegedly happened in Reynoldsville. The victim told police that Williams is on Megan’s Law, according to the affidavit.
Williams was interviewed in February, and said the victim has a crush on him, and is always hitting him and hanging on his back, according to the affidavit.
He said he told her to knock it off because he is not into kids, but she did not listen. Williams also reportedly told police the victim is 16 years old. He allegedly denied touching the victim at first, but later admitted to having touched her under her clothes on two occasions, according to the affidavit.
Williams is being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 24 with Magisterial District Judge David Inzana.