PUNXSUTAWNEY — Two area men are facing felony theft charges for allegedly accepting $15,000 in payment for a roofing job and never completing it in September 2020.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Robert Lee Harmick, 61, of DuBois, including theft by deception –false impression –second degree felony.
Police filed these same charges against Jarrod Gesin, 43, of LaBelle.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were contacted by the victim, who reported he hired J&B Contracting to fix the roof of his business. The victim said he received an estimate and signed a business proposal for $20,000 with a 50 percent down payment. The victim then paid $15,000 as the down payment.
The victim reported the building materials were delivered, but neither Harmick or Gesin ever arrived to start the job. Numerous attempts to locate the two men during the investigation were unsuccessful as they had active warrants during this time.
The initial report of this incident was made in September 2020. Harmick was interviewed about the incident for the first time in June of 2022.
When police questioned Harmick about his involvement with J&B Contracting, he said he used to be part owner with Gesin. Harmick said his health declined, and he was no longer able to work jobs with Gesin, so he quit. When asked about the job in question, Harmick alleged the victim wrote the check out to Gesin for the down payment and that Gesin “kept it for himself.”
Police further asked Harmick about his involvement in the crime, which he denied and told them he no longer has access to the business’ bank information and that Gesin handled the finances.
When police questioned Gesin about the incident, he also said the check was written out to himself, as it always was. He said this was because Harmick didn’t have an ID and J&B Contracting didn’t have a bank account.
Gesin alleged the check was cashed at his bank in DuBois and taken directly to Harmick’s home. He said Harmick kept $5,000 and he took the remaining $10,000 to purchase supplies. Gesin said he took the money to 84 Lumber in Clarion and ordered $5,000 worth of “special order items.” The remaining $5,000 was escrow into an account for J&B at 84 Lumber.
The $5,000 that was given to Harmick was allegedly for the metal for the outside of the building, according to Gesin. After several weeks, Gesin said the two were about to start the job when Harmick told him he found a better deal on the remaining supplies. Gesin was allegedly instructed to get the remaining money from the 84 Lumber account by Harmick.
Gesin alleged he took the remaining money to Harmick in cash for the supplies. Shortly after this, the two had a falling out, and he allegedly never saw Harmick or the money again, and the job was never completed.
Both Gesin and Harmick have preliminary hearings scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 4, with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.