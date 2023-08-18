REYNOLDSVILLE — A Big Run man is being held in Jefferson County Jail on charges of rape and assault of two children over a span of several years.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Brett Micheal Peffer, 27, including two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old –third-degree felonies, two counts of aggravated indecent assault of child, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with child, and rape of child –first-degree felonies, and two counts of indecent exposure –first-degree misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, an 8-year-old boy told family members that Peffer sexually assaulted him. When another relative, a 12-year-old girl, heard this she became upset and told the family Peffer had assaulted her from age 6 to 8.
During a forensic interview with the young girl, she told interviewers Peffer would inappropriately touch her. She said this would happen about five times a week, according to the affidavit.
In a forensic interview with the young boy, he alleged similar incidents with Peffer. He also told interviewers Peffer told him he would be in big trouble if he told anyone.
When police presented Peffer with the interviews, he said he didn’t know why he did it, and denied the accuracy of what the children said. He said “maybe a little bit” of what the girl said was true. He said this was when she was maybe 6 or 7 years old.
Peffer also said “maybe one time” happened with the boy, and when asked about the accuracy of his statement he agreed it was accurate, according to the report. He alleged he did not do this with any other children.
Peffer is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $75,000 at 10 percent. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 29 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.