PITTSBURGH — A Big Run man pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung announced this week in a press release.
Darren Douglas, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possesses with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine before U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand. Douglas was one of 47 defendants charged in six related indictments as part of the “Return to Sender” investigation.
In connection with the guilty plea, the court was told that Douglas was a methamphetamine distributor who obtained between 1.5 kilograms and 5 kilograms of methamphetamine as part of a large-scale distribution conspiracy and redistributed it to users.
Wiegand scheduled sentencing for Douglas on Feb. 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. The law provides for a sentence of not less than 10 years to a maximum of life in prison, a fine not to exceed $10 million or both.
The court ordered that the defendant remain on bond pending sentencing.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan D. Lusty and Michael R. Ball are prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
The Drug Enforcement Administration led the multi-agency investigation of this case, which also included the Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Postal Service – Office of Inspector General, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Internal Revenue Services, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Allegheny County Police, and Pennsylvania State Police. Also assisting were the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office, and the Clarion Borough Police Department.