REYNOLDSVILLE — A Big Run woman is facing felony child endangerment charges after allegedly overdosing in her home with five children present, ranging from 5 to 16 years old.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Randilyn Jean Farster, 34, including five counts of endangering welfare of children –third degree felony, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia –misdemeanors.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to a drug overdose in Big Run. Jefferson County EMS were already on scene and attempting to treat Farster when police arrived. Five children ranging from 5 to 16 years old were all present in the home with no other adults there, police said.
Police found an un-capped syringe containing suspected heroin residue, three wax bags containing suspected heroin, and a silver spoon with suspected heroin residue on the floor of a shared bedroom where Farster had overdosed, according to the affidavit. The suspected heroin and paraphernalia were allegedly in a location that was easily accessible by any of the five children in the home during the incident.
When police interviewed Farster, she said she had relapsed into heroin for the first time in a few weeks, according to the affidavit. She reportedly said she injected a small amount a few minutes before she became unresponsive.
Police also spoke to a 16-year-old who said he was in his room when Farster came in and he could tell “she was on the nod.” He said she fell to the floor and wasn’t breathing when he checked on her. He then called 911 and began CPR until the ambulance arrived.
Farster has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 24 with Magisterial District Judge David Inzana.