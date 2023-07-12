REYNOLDSVILLE — A Brockport man allegedly led police on a chase while driving an ATV under the influence of alcohol just outside of Reynoldsville.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Justin Joseph Marshall, 28, including fleeing or attempting to elude officers and DUI: general impairment; both third degree felonies.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were patrolling heading west on Wayne Road near the intersection of Wayne Road and Rathmel Boulevard. Police were following behind a passenger car when they witnessed an ATV traveling from the right side of Wayne Road toward Rathmel Boulevard, and failed to stop before crossing. The ATV allegedly nearly impacted a passenger car, and then stopped on Rathmel Boulevard.
Police activated their overhead lights and attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the ATV allegedly fled south down Rathmel Boulevard toward Route 322. The officer then also activated the emergency siren and continued to follow the ATV, later found to be driven by Marshall.
According to the affidavit, Marshall then failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Rathmel Boulevard and Route 322 and continued south on Prospect Avenue. He also failed to stop at the next stop sign at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and West Liberty Road.
He turned right onto West Liberty and continued on to Reynoldsville/Sykesville Road, and then back onto Route 322. He drove down Route 322 about a quarter mile west of Dutchtown Road, then turned around and traveled back up Route 322. He turned onto Prospect Road again and finally stopped at the intersection, all with police following him.
Police approached the ATV and made contact with Marshall, and noted a strong odor of alcohol coming from him. According to the affidavit, Marshall appeared to have bloodshot/glassy eyes, and said he consumed five to six beers prior to this stop. Police observed a cooler on the passenger seat of the ATV, which Marshall said contained beer.
Marshall allegedly submitted to a preliminary breath test that indicated positive findings for alcohol.
Marshall has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 12 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.