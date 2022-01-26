CLEARFIELD — William Robert Winkelman, 50, of Brockway, and formerly of Cherry Tree, was sentenced by Judge Paul Cherry to serve a minimum of 12 years and a maximum of 24 years in state prison for the assault, sexual assault and strangulation of a woman.
A jury found Winkelman guilty at a trial in November of two counts of aggravated assault, sexual assault, strangulation, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint and three counts of simple assault for several incidents that occurred 2019 and 2020.
In addition to the prison sentence, Winkelman was ordered to follow all the requirements under Megan’s Law, and have no contact with the victim or her family.
Cherry also noted that this is a crime of domestic violence; therefore Winkelman is prohibited from owning or possessing any firearms.
Winkelman’s attorney, Joshua Maines of Clearfield, said they will be appealing the verdict and advised Winkelman against speaking at the hearing this week.
During the trial, the victim testified that she and Winkelman were in a long term relationship and lived together in Cherry Tree.
The victim said that Winkelman was often abusive towards her. On March 11, 2020, she went to the state police barracks in Punxsutawney and reported the abuse.
During the trial, the victim described three different incidents of Winkelman physically assaulting her. One incident allegedly involved sexual assault.
The commonwealth was represented at the hearing by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.