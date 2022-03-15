BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings March 10
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Aubrie Minnae Raijine Howard, 24, of DuBois, who is charged with false identification, identity theft, vehicle registration suspended, driving while license is suspended or revoked, driving without a license, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to use seat belt, failure to carry license, failure to carry registration, and driving unsafe equipment.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Sarah Danna Taylor, 28, of Brookville, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Michael J. Brown, 39, of Huntingdon, who is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
- Melissa Ann Zimmerman, 41, of Tyrone, who was charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and harassment. She was released from the Jefferson County Jail on $25,000 bail.
- Katherine Mary McConville, 64, of Summerville, who is charged with recklessly endangering another person, DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $10,000 bail.
- Ayanna Shyan Ruffner, 23, of Rimersburg, who is charged with two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Jacob Lamar Kelichner, 35, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with strangulation, aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment. He was released from the Jefferson County Jail on $50,000 bail.
- Cory Blotzer, 31, of New Kensington, who is charged with two counts of forgery, two counts of perjury, false swearing, and tampering with evidence. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Heather Marie Hedeen, 33, of Falls Creek, who is charged with two counts of forgery, two counts of perjury, false swearing, and tampering with evidence. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Deborah Ann Hedeen, 59, of New Kensington, who is charged with two counts of forgery, two counts of perjury, false swearing, and tampering with evidence. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.