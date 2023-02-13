BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings Feb. 8
Withdrawn
- Carrie L. Mitchell, 58, of Hadley, who was charged with bad checks, and theft by deception.
- Havi Itzhak, 45, of Brooklyn, New York, who was charged with indecent exposure. An additional charge of disorderly conduct was moved to non-traffic court.
- Danielle Ann Davis II, 19, of Brookville, who was charged with criminal mischief.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent on to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Tyler Lane Gabler, 30, of Clarion, who is charged with two counts of simple assault, two counts of terroristic threats, and two counts of harassment. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- James Patrick Bartley, 43, of Brookville, who is charged with receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking, fleeing or attempting to elude officers, unauthorized use of vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, speeding, screeding 55 miles per hour in other location by 10 miles per hour, failure to stop at red light, improper pass, disregard of traffic lane, failure to keep right, pass left unsafe, passing where prohibited, follow too closely, failure to yield right of way, vehicle turning left, turning without required signal, careless driving, reckless driving, driving without light to avoid arrest, failure to notify police of accident/damage, limitations on driving on left side of road, and failure to use seat belt. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail at 10 percent.
- David Michael Becker, 33, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, speeding, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving unsafe equipment, and careless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Austin Jadon Newcomb, 21, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one and harassment. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail for this case. In a second case he is charged with evading arrest or detention on foot, aggravated assault, harassment, loitering and prowling at night, resisting arrest by law enforcement, escape, and simple assault. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail for this case.
- Carolan K. Bailey, 43, of Brookville, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Her bail is set at $15,000 unsecured.
- Byron Henry Kifer, 38, of Brookville, who is charged with 68 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of possession of marijuana –small amount. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail at 10 percent for this case. In a second case, he is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, and two counts of animal cruelty. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail at 10 percent for this case. In a third case, he is charged with strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats, and harassment. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail at 10 percent for this case.
- Kelsey Lillane Gaffney, 26, of Brookville, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking and unauthorized use of motor vehicle. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail for this case. In a second case, she is charged with theft by unlawful taking and unauthorized use of motor vehicle. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail for this case.
- Daniel Scott Heitzenrater, 22, of Indiana, Pa., who is charged with harassment and terroristic threats. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- Brandon Steven Geer, 26, of Corsica, who is charged with two counts of neglect of animals and two counts of cruelty to animals. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.