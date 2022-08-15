BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on Aug. 4.
Withdrawn
- Corey Dale Domi Puhlman, 52, of Brookville, who was charged with theft by unlawful taking; receiving stolen property; burglary; criminal trespass; two counts of aggravated assault; resist arrest; two counts of simple assault; recklessly endangering another person; accident involving damage to attended vehicle/property; DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability; careless driving; reckless driving; improper stop; failure to use seat belt; driving without a license; theft by unlawful taking; less than normal speed in right lane and failure to notify police of accident.
- Alise Jonelle Exley, 32, of Marble, who was charged with simple assault. An additional charge of harassment was moved to non-traffic court.
- Jason Scott Exley, 37, of Knox, who was charged with simple assault. An additional charge of harassment was moved to non-traffic court. He was released from the Jefferson County Jail on $5,000 bail.
- Ramunas Katkus, 48, of Summit, New Jersey, who was charged with accident involving damage to attended vehicle/property, careless driving, and driving without insurance. An additional charge of failure to stop and give info or render aid was moved to non-traffic court.
- Skyler Lee Robinson, 21, of New Bethlehem, who was charged with simple assault and harassment.
Guilty Plea
- Zakkary J. Kline, 30, of Brockway, who is charged with furnishing drug-free urine.
Held for Court
Sufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Kyrsten Michelle Keener, 29, of Shippenville, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, possession of marijuana, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. In a second case she is charged with defiant trespass. She was released from the Jefferson County Jail after posting bail of $10,000.
Waived for CourtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Conrad E. Barther, 55, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol; DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs; DUI: controlled substance –metabolite; DUI: controlled substance –schedule one; disregard of traffic lan; speeding; careless driving; passing where prohibited, and failure to use seat belt. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Trina Irene Edinger, 52, of Summerville, who is charged with retail theft. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- April Dawn Conner, 41, of Brockway, who is charged with fraud alter/forge/counterfeit title registration; fraudulent use/removal of registration plate; vehicle registration suspended; display plate card in improper vehicle; surrender registration plates/cards on suspension, and driving without a valid inspection. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- April Dawn Frye, 42, of Brookville, who is charged with accident involving damage to attended vehicle/property; accident damage to unattended vehicle or property; failure to stop and give info or render aid; failure to notify police of accident/damage to vehicle; reckless driving; careless driving; speeding; driving an unregistered vehicle; required financial responsibility and proof of insurance following accident. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Corey Dale Domi Puhlman, 52, of Brookville, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking; receiving stolen property; three counts of burglary –not adapted for overnight accommodation; criminal trespas; two counts of aggravated assault; nine counts of criminal mischief –damage property; accident involving damage to attended vehicle/property; DUI: controlled substance –combination drugs/alcohol; DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability; DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three; DUI: controlled substance –metabolite; false identification to officers; two counts of simple assault; two counts of recklessly endangering another person; two counts of careless driving; reckless driving; improper stop; failure to use seat belt; driving without a license; theft by unlawful taking; less than normal speed in right lane and failure to notify police of accident. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.