BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings Aug. 18.
Brookville magistrate roundup
Tags
Alex Nelson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Fire destroys barn at Scottish Heights in Brockport
-
Coroner: Teen found dead in Curwensville
-
FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week
-
Coroner: DuBois man killed in motorcycle crash near Brookville
-
Police: Quick-change scam reported at TJ Maxx in Sandy Township
-
Brookville Area School District welcomes new teachers, still looking to fill vacancies
-
Chapel built in Benezette as a memorial to local man’s father
-
Football set to return to East Brady
-
Armstrong Jail workers voice frustrations with county officials
-
Man allegedly caught with drugs in Ridgway
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.