BROOKVILLE –Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings May 12 and 13.
Held for courtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Kyrsten Michelle Keener, 29, of Shippenville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Genhonest Nolen Pratcher, 19, of Flint, Michigan, who is charged with theft by deception.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jason Scott Exley, 37, of Knox, who is charged with strangulation, two counts of simple assault, terroristic threats, and harassment. He was released from the Jefferson County Jail on bail of $30,000 at 10 percent.
- Carrie Lorreta Toy, 65, of Kittanning, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, vehicle turning left, careless driving, and reckless driving. Her bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Michael Johnathan Rizzo, 26, of Strattanville, who is charged with two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without a valid inspection, driving without insurance, and registration card not signed. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Marcus Homer Waltmon, 43, of Clearfield, who is charged with four counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, corrupt organizations –employee, conspiracy to violate 911b1, 911b2, and 911b3, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $60,000 bail.
- Elizabeth M. Geelen, 37, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, corrupt organizations –employee, conspiracy to violate 911b1, 911b2, and 911b3, criminal use of a communication facility and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released from the Jefferson County Jail on a bail change order for $100,000 unsecured.
- Amanda Sue Wilkinson, 31, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, corrupt organizations –employee, conspiracy to violate 911b1, 911b2, and 911b3, criminal use of a communication facility and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $60,000 bail.
- David Lee Lang II, 45, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
- Aaron Christop Kulbacki, 29, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, failure to keep right, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, and turning movements and required signals. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Xavier Lee Arnold Sr., 33, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of failure to verify address/be photographed. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail at 10 percent.
- Rebecca Lynn Dailey, 55, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, careless driving, reckless driving, and improper right turn. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Amber Lynn Dunmire, 28, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, driving without a license, driving while license is suspended or revoked, obscured plate, careless driving, and driving without a valid inspection. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.