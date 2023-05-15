BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings May 11.
Held for Court
Sufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Shane A. Yates, 43, of Distant, who is charged with BAC .02 or greater second offense, operate vehicle without ignition interlock, driving without a license, driving without a valid inspection, driving an unregistered vehicle, vehicle registration suspended, refuse to surrender registration plates, and driving without insurance.
- Roger Waggoner, 54, of Brockway, who is charged with driving license suspended, driving without a valid inspection, and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
Waived for CourtThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent on to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Frederick D. Dupree III, 56, of New Kensington, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, two counts of possession of small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked, speeding, careless driving, violating hazard regulation, and failure to carry license. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Brad Yasek, 37, of Ellsworth, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, and unauthorized use of motor vehicle. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.