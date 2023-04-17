BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings April 11.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Ruben Julian Spencer, 38, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving in right lane, and careless driving.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent on to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Isaac Daniel Krause, 19, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance- schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and driving with a valid inspection. His bail is set at $3,000 unsecured.
- Yasmin Breyana Posley, 28, of Akron, Ohio, who is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals, and neglect of animals. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Kylie J. Dunmire, 39, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, and required financial responsibility. Her bail is set at $3,000 unsecured.
- James R. Leadbetter, 32, of Clarion, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving without a valid inspection, and driving without a license. His bail is set at $3,000 unsecured.
Carl B. McCullough, 20, Brookville, who is charged with open lewdness, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass, harassment, and disorderly conduct. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.