BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings Oct. 25.
Withdrawn
- Timothy Eugene Hamman, 54, of Brookville, who was charged with simple assault and public drunkenness. An additional charge of harassment was moved to non-traffic court.
- Michael Jason Newman, 42, of Brookville, who was charged with simple assault. An additional charge of harassment was moved to non-traffic court.
Held for courtSufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Steven Lee Thomas, 41, of Brookville, who is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault without consent, three counts of indecent assault without consent of other, harassment, and stalking. An additional charge of criminal trespass was dismissed. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
- Luis Daniel Duenas Menendez, 22, of Bridgwater, Virginia, who is charged with possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
- Maha Elgheur, 27, of Staten Island, New York, who is charged with possession of marijuana –small amount and four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent on to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Shelby Hoover, 32, of Brockway, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, reckless driving, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Jason Scott Brooks, 34, of Corsica, who is charged with simple assault, two counts of harassment, careless driving, and following too closely. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Kevin Michael Lauer, of Shippenville, who is charged with simple assault, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, indecent exposure, and disorderly conduct. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Khayan Cedric Curry, 29, of Hopewell, Virginia, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of marijuana –small amount, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, obedience of traffic control devices, and careless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Mark Nicholas Manfroni, 59, of Leroy Township, Ohio, DUI: general impairment, turning movements and required signals, improper stop, careless driving, failure to use seatbelt. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.