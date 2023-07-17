BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings July 11 and 13.
Held for Court
Sufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Cheyenne Nichole Johns II, 33, of Sigel, who is charged with three counts of possession of marijuana –small mount, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.
- Jose Javier Montes Macias, 29, of Brookville, who is charged with possession of a firearm prohibited, driving without insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle, display plate card in improper vehicle, failure to use seatbelt, too slow for conditions, and use below minimum speed limit. An additional charge of having an improper muffler was dismissed. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent on to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Dennis Darneil Dinger, 40, of Brookville, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking, criminal trespass, burglary, and unauthorized use of motor vehicle. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $60,000 bail.
- Dylan James Harris, 32, of Monaco, who is charged with criminal mischief, simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment, and two counts of disorderly conduct. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Melinda Rae Burnside, 34, of Brookville, who is charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of children, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, and duties at stop sign. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Daniel Peyton Barrick, 25, of Brookville, who is charged with criminal mischief and institutional vandalism. In a second case he is charged with criminal mischief, institutional vandalism, and disorderly conduct. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Michael David McCarthy, 34, of Brookville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of a controlled substance. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Cody Dylan Dunbar, 38, of Aliquippa, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, and turning movements and required signals. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Brodie William Joiner, 23, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, speeding, disregard of traffic lane, reckless driving, and careless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Jennifer R. Hatzinikolas, 49, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, failure to keep right, and disregard of traffic lane. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Aaron J. Goodwill, 35, of Clarion, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Jesse Matthew Miller, 37, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, and careless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Kris Anthony Becker, 51, of Brookville, who is charged with disorderly conduct, false identification to officers, and public drunkenness. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Emmanuel Lemuel Boyd, 30, of Cleveland, Ohio, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana –small amount, improper sunscreening, improper display plate, and careless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Ozzy James Smyers, 27, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Daniel Paul Strausser, 33, of Shippenville, who is charged with burglary, criminal attempt –burglary, three counts of criminal mischief, and theft by unlawful taking. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
- Kimberly D. Bartley, 52, of Summerville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance or metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, and failure to stop at red light. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Joshua Vanek Jr., 24, of Leeper, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; deal in proceeds of unlawful activity and intent to promote unlawful activity, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DuI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, possession of marijuana –small amount, careless driving, and turning movements and required signals. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.
- Logan Rilee Parrish, 25, of Strattanville, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; deal in proceeds of unlawful activity and intent to promote unlawful activity, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $30,000 unsecured.
- Jade Michell Semanovich, 29, of DuBois, who is charged with writing bad checks. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Brian Leroy Jones, 60, of Summerville, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Brandy Lyn Roberts, 37, of Brookville, who is charged with aggravated harassment by prisoner and harassment. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
- Austin Jadon Newcomb, 21, of Brookville, who is charged with criminal mischief, institutional vandalism, and disorderly conduct. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.