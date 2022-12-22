BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings Dec. 20.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Steven Gilhousen, 55, of Brookville, who is charged with disorderly conduct, indecent assault without consent of other, and harassment. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent on to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Michael J. Miller, 45, of Brookville, who is charged with operating a vehicle without ignition interlock and intersections controlled by signs. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Felicia Renee Troup, 35, of Upper Chichester, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, obscured plates, obstructed window, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Matthew Cunningham Jr., 34, of Marion Center, who is charged with operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, driving an unregistered vehicle, speeding in school zone, driving without a valid inspection, use improper class of license, and remove/render inoperable registered equipment. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Rhiannon Alexandra Adamson, 24, of Corsica, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability and speeding in school zone. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.