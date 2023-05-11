BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings May 9.
Withdrawn
- Aszure Gail Luzier, 45, of Allport, who was charged with simple assault. An additional charge of harassment was moved to non-traffic court.
Waived for court
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent on to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Verna May Bundy, 40, of Brookville, who is charged with terroristic threats. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Matthew E. Witherite, 26, of Brookville, who is charged with four counts of aggravated assault –victim less than 6 years old, four counts of endangering the welfare of children, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, four counts of simple assault, and four counts of harassment. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.
- James Patrick Cosgrove, 57, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, failure to use seat belt, failure to carry license, and too slow for conditions. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Stephen E. Wensel, 31, of Shippenville, who is charged with criminal use of a communication facility; manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
- Melissa Jane Culp, 40, of Strattanville, who is charged with eight counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. She is being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.