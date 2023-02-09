BROOKVILLE — A Brookville man is facing felony animal cruelty charges after his dog was allegedly found emaciated and wandering as a stray.
Jefferson County Animal Control filed charges against Russell Park, no age provided, including aggravated cruelty to animals –third degree felony and neglect of animals –third degree felony.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Jefferson County Dog Warden Jamie Carlson contacted the area Humane Officer Deborah McAndrew for an emaciated stray dog. The warden took the dog, a female boxer, to the Animal Hospital of DuBois for emergency care. After receiving photographs of the dog and hearing Carlson’s opinion on the dog’s condition, McAndrew took it as a humane case.
Carlson identified the owner of the dog as Park from Brookville, and the boxer as Bella. Bella was released from the care of the animal hospital after spending three nights in their care. Blood work did not show any medical reason for Bella to be emaciated.
The humane officer, dog warden, and vet all three agreed Bella’s body score was a one, as her ribs, spine, and hip bones were all fully visible. A body score of one is classified as emaciated, and a 0 is a deceased dog. McAndrew also noted Bella had hair loss on her back caused by severe flea bites. She was also unstable when she walked due to no muscle in the rear of her body.
Park allegedly had no explanation for Bella’s condition other than that she is 11 and was ill around Thanksgiving. Bella has no veterinarian history, no current shots, and was not seen by a vet when she was sick at Thanksgiving.
Park also allegedly has three other dogs in his home. One male boxer is 12 years old. He is of normal weight for his age. An 8-year-old lab mix is also of normal body weight. A 2-year-old German Short Hair is thin, but within its breed standard.
On Jan. 17, Bella was seen by the Punxsutawney Animal Hospital. The vet at this animal hospital also gave Bella a body score of one, and that her blood work was consistent with a starved dog.
On Jan. 18, Bella was taken to the DuBois Animal Hospital for a recheck of her weight. Bella had gained 11.6 pounds in eight days. Her care consisted of proper food given in small amounts and fresh water available at all times.
Park has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Mar. 9 with Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak.