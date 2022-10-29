BROOKVILLE — A Brookville man is facing more than 250 felony charges related to the alleged possession and transmission of child pornography videos and images.
Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations filed charges against Isaiah Zachary Isaac, 23, including 216 counts of child pornography –second degree felony, 25 counts of child pornography –third degree felony, 15 counts of dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts –second degree felony, and criminal use of a communication facility –third degree felony.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police received information from Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) related to a cybertip report from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). NCMEC received a tip from the Kik messaging app that eight videos of child pornography were uploaded to the platform in October 2021.
Police were provided account information, and an administrative subpoena was served to Comcast for subscriber information. The account subscriber’s information was provided by Comcast.
In January of this year, police received a second cybertip from Kik that was originally forwarded to the FBI. It was transferred when it was discovered to be related to the first cybertip mentioned.
This tip alleged that seven child pornography videos were uploaded to the platform in June 2021. Again, account information was provided, and the accounts and IP address were traced back to the same Comcast subscriber.
The Department of Homeland Security also conducted an undercover investigation of child exploitation on Kik. During the investigation, a private Kik group called “kids pics vids” was found. While in the group, investigators noted a user posted images and videos of clear or suspected child pornography in January. This same user also invited users to a separate private group where child pornography was later posted.
This user was again linked back to the same IP address and Comcast subscriber information as the first two instances.
Police served a search warrant on the subscriber’s home in September, where Isaac lived at the time. During the search, a USB drive and iPhone located in Isaac’s bedroom were seized. The USB drive was reportedly found to contain alleged child pornography.
Isaac was later interviewed and said he was the person who was viewing and trading the child pornography on Kik, according to the affidavit. He provided both of his smartphones, which were both found to be associated with the Kik accounts sharing child pornography.
Isaac reportedly admitted to having installed Kik on both devices and viewing child pornography through viewing links in the “MEGA application.”
Through a review of the seized devices, police found additional child pornography videos involving nudity and indecent contact. In total, there were 216 videos and images of child pornography involving indecent contact and 25 videos and images of child pornography involving nudity possessed by Isaac, and 15 videos of child pornography involving indecent contact transmitted to Kik by Isaac, according to the affidavit.
Isaac has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 1 with magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak.