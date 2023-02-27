BROOKVILLE — A Brookville man has been jailed following a domestic dispute during which he allegedly strangled and injured a woman.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Mark Stephen Hofstetter Jr., 49, including strangulation –second degree felony, aggravated assault –first degree felony, disorderly conduct –third degree misdemeanor, and harassment –summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the incident took place on Dec. 25 when Hofstetter and the victim engaged in an argument that turned physical. Police were called to the home of the incident for a report of a woman who had been choked earlier in the day.
The victim answered the door and alleged to police Hofstetter had choked her during a fight earlier. She told police she and Hofstetter had a fight about putting children to bed, and alleged he grabbed her by the neck.
The victim had visible marks on the left side of her neck, according to the report, which she said were likely finger marks as Hofstetter’s thumb was on the right side of her neck. She also told police she was having pain in her throat and difficulty drinking.
Police spoke with Hofstetter, asking him about the marks on the victim’s neck. Hofstetter allegedly told police the marks were “probably from me.”
A witness was also interviewed, who was acting as a paramedic during the incident. The witness told police they believed the victim had internal trauma to the inside of her neck based on an assessment of the victim. After the assessment, the victim refused transport to the hospital.
Hofstetter told police he was currently on probation with Jefferson County, and a probation officer was called to the scene.
On Jan. 5 police received information from Jefferson County Probation that the victim spoke with Hofstetter over the phone and alleged he had injured a ligament in her neck. Police received a copy of the recorded phone call where the victim alleged this.
A search warrant was served to a local hospital for the medical records of the victim. These records did show the victim sought medical attention on Dec. 27 through the emergency room, and received a CT scan that showed injury to her neck.
Hofstetter is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 13 with Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak.