BROOKVILLE — A Brookville woman is facing charges after allegedly being found in possession of a large amount of controlled substances.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Margaret Elizabeth Baker, 43, including manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver –felony, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of use/possession of a controlled substance –misdemeanors, and public drunkenness –summary offense.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called to Baker’s apartment building by other residents reporting she seemed to be intoxicated and walking around outside near the road. Earlier that day, police had been called to respond to the same apartment for reports of Baker yelling during the night and into the day. When police arrived the first time, they reported she appeared to be under the influence, but she apologized for the noise and refused medical assistance.
When police arrived the second time, they spoke with two residents who reported that Baker often acts odd or intoxicated in the apartment complex’s common area.
While police spoke to Baker, she was allegedly reaching into her hoodie pocket repeatedly after being asked to stop, and attempted to walk toward the roadway. When told to stay in front of the police car, she told police it was because it was cold out and she could not hold still.
Police ordered Baker to remove the items from her hoodie pocket, and she allegedly removed several tissues and half a straw with a powder residue around the end. Police reported this to be consistent with use for inhaling controlled substances and put the straw into evidence.
At this time Baker allegedly began to make odd statements, claiming she no longer spoke English and that she was a homicide detective, demanding the officer contact a judge. Baker was handcuffed and placed in the police car, according to the affidavit.
The officer searched Baker’s backpack she had with her, and found a two-quart Ziploc bag that reportedly contained about a quarter gram of crystal methamphetamine. The officer believed the bag had contained more of the substance because of a crystalized residue on it. The officer also found new Ziploc bags consistent with selling or distributing controlled substances, according to the affidavit.
A second bag of suspected cocaine or powder methamphetamine was reportedly found, and a bottle of prescription Tramadol, prescribed to Baker.
Baker was arrested and taken to the police station. Once there, she continued to request a translator, claiming to speak every language but English despite having talked with the officer for an hour previously.
Baker is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $80,000 bail at 10 percent.