CLEARFIELD — Police, with the assistance of a predator hunting organization, arrested four men in Clearfield who allegedly tried to meet underage girls for sex.
Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township police departments arrested and charged Cody Clair Fye, 24, of Weedville, Keith Alan Welch, 32, of Mount Union, David Matthew Palmgren, 38, of Clearfield, and Kenneth George Klinger, 31, of Brisbin with various sex offenses, according to court documents.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, the group 814 Pred Hunters set up fake identities on various online social media sites, posing as a 15-year-old female.
And in four separate incidents, the arrestees allegedly contacted the decoy and tried to meet her for sex.
The alleged incidents are as follows, according to the affidavits:
On Oct. 25, Clearfield Borough Police responded to the skate park at the Clearfield Driving Park to meet with members of 814 Pred Hunters. A member of the group said Fye had sent sexually explicit messages to a decoy and tried to meet her at the skate park to have sex with her.
Fye was transported to the police station where he admitted to trying to meet a 15-year-old for sex, according to the affidavit.
Fye also said he is currently on probation in Elk County for a similar incident.
Fye is charged with two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse-person less than 16-years-old and unlawful contact with a minor — all of which are felonies of the first degree; two counts of aggravated indecent assault-victim less than 16-years-old — felony of the second degree; criminal use of a communication facility — felony of the third degree; and two counts of indecent assault-victim less than 16-years-old — misdemeanor of the second degree.
He is currently incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.
On Oct. 13, Lawrence Township police responded to Lawrence Park Village for a report that 814 Pred Hunters were requesting assistance with a man.
Police made contact with a member of the organization who said Palmgren had contacted one of the group’s decoys. He said Palmgren engaged in a sexually explicit online conversation with the decoy, despite the decoy saying she was age 15. Palmgren also allegedly sent the decoy a sexually explicit photograph of himself.
Palmgen then asked the girl to meet him at his apartment. The organization provided police with a copy of the conversation.
Palmgrem is charged with criminal attempt-corruption of minors, criminal attempt/unlawful contact with minor-open lewdness and criminal use of a communication facility — all of which are felonies of the third degree and criminal attempt/hire, employ, use minor to assist — misdemeanor of the first degree.
Bail was set at $25,000 monetary, which was posted by Liberty Bail Bonds of DuBois.
On Wednesday, he waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
On Oct. 18, Lawrence Township police responded to Snappy’s convenience store along the Clearfield Shawville Highway to meet with members of 814 Pred Hunters.
Police made contact with members of the group who were standing around Klinger. A member of the group said Klingler had engaged in sexually explicit conversations with a decoy and allegedly went to Snappy’s to have sex with her.
Klingler was transported to the police station where he admitted to trying to have sex with an underage girl, according to the affidavit. He also repeatedly said he “screwed up his life,” because of this.
Klingler is charged with criminal attempt-corruption of minors, criminal attempt-unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication facility — all of which are felonies of the third degree and criminal attempt-hire, employ, use minor to assist — misdemeanor of the first degree.
He waived his preliminary hearing on Wednesday.
Klingler is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.
On Oct. 22, Clearfield Borough Police responded to the Sheetz on Nichols Street to meet with members of 814 Pred Hunters who informed them that Welch had engaged in a sexually explicit conversations with a decoy and sent a sexually explicit picture of himself to the decoy. Welch also allegedly came to Sheetz to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old girl for sex.
Welch was arrested and while walking him to the police vehicle Welch said, “I should have stayed home.”
He was transported to the police station and Welch admitted to trying to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex, according to the affidavit.
He is charged with corruption of minors and criminal use of a communication facility — felonies of the third degree, and hire/employ/use minor to assist — misdemeanor of the first degree.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.