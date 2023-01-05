CLEARFIELD — Thomas Duane Rowles, 36, and Ana Elizabeth Houston, 32, of Hyde, who allegedly had 36 dead cats in boxes outside of their home and 26 living cats inside, waived their right to preliminary hearings on animal neglect and cruelty charges this week.
Both defendants have been charged with 36 felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, 36 misdemeanor counts of neglect of animals and 62 misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.
Bail had been set at on both defendants at $10,000 monetary, which was not posted, and they were incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail. Bail was lowered to $10,000 unsecured and both defendants were released Wednesday.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 30, the Lawrence Township Police Department was contacted by Melony Sopic of the SPCA requesting assistance with an ongoing problem with cats at an apartment at 1303 Powell Avenue in Hyde.
She said Lawrence Township code enforcement would also be at the residence.
Upon approaching the residence, police observed seven boxes on the porch next to the door. Inside the boxes, police found a total of 36 dead cats.
Police knocked at the door and eventually Rowles answered. Rowles was asked about the cats and he said they were attempting to gain care of the cats.
Houston, who lived at the residence with Rowles and was co-owner of the cats, then arrived on scene.
Houston said she and Rowles initially owned nine cats and had two fixed but she said the rest began multiplying.
Houston said she was in contact with Heather Hoover of Animals Matter of Clearfield County because she believed the SPCA would not take the cats.
Police spoke to Hoover by phone who said Houston and Rowles first contacted her about the cats on Oct. 11 asking for cat litter and cat food, which she provided to them.
On Oct. 18, Hoover said they began removing cats from the residence and had removed a total of 28. She said none of the cats removed showed signs of sickness or disease and the removed cats received routine medical examinations, vaccinations and spay and neutering.
On Dec. 20, Hoover said she received a text message from the defendants saying the cats were dying and vomiting.
Hoover said she rushed one of the defendant’s kittens to Metzger’s Animal Hospital in State College. The kitten was allegedly found to have head trauma and pneumonia.
Hoover said she was in the residence two weeks prior and counted a total of 55 cats.
Sopic reported 26 cats were found in the residence, one of which was slumped over a water bowl and appeared to be sick. She reported there was only two litter boxes in the residence for all 26 cats to use. She said the 26 living cats would need to be euthanized because of the risk of a communicable disease spreading to other cats.
Police contacted Curwensville Borough Animal Control Officer Justin Hammond, who said he assisted Hoover in removing cats from the residence. He said Houston allegedly made the comment that someone would have to take the cats or she was “letting them go.”
Hammond said at the time he observed 77 cats in the residence.
He said Houston told him that she was burying dead cats in the yard, according to the affidavit.
Police spoke to Rowles who said about a week prior, the cats began to get sick and die. He said they had 36 cats die within two or three days.
When asked if he sought veterinary care for any of the cats, Rowles said they intended to have one of the cats tested but no action was taken.