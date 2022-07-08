CLEARFIELD — Two inmates who allegedly escaped the Clearfield County Jail while on grass mowing detail over Memorial Day weekend waived their rights to preliminary hearings before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Donald John White, 46, of Brockway and Robert Lee Miller, 51, of Clearfield are both charged with escape — felony of the third degree. They are both incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail without bail.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, on May 30 at 12:12 p.m. White and Miller were inmates at the Clearfield County Jail and were outside on a work detail when they shed their striped prison garb and fled on foot. They were spotted fleeing on foot across U.S. Route 322 toward the wooded area behind Kurtz Bros.
An extensive manhunt ensued for several hours involving Lawrence Township Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the state police helicopter from Troop 6 Aviation, K-9 units from Punxsutawney and DuBois, Lawrence Township Fire Department’s drone and personnel — but they were unable to locate the two escapees.
White was captured in the Penfield area by state police on June 17.
Miller was captured in Clearfield/Lawrence Township on June 26 allegedly at the home of his daughter, Amber Dawn Dunsmore, 26, and Michael James Folmar, 31, of Clearfield.
According to the complaints, on June 26 at 7:47 p.m. a Lawrence Township Police officer was in front of 12 Rut Alley unplugging a power cord that was extended across the roadway, when a neighbor came over and told him that Miller was living inside the nearby residence of Dunsmore and Folmar.
The officer saw someone peek out the window of the residence and then heard noises as if someone was running inside.
Police had previously searched the residence numerous times but were unable to locate Miller.
The neighbor told police that when police searched the residence in the past, Miller would hide in a crawl space underneath the trailer near the water heater that was accessed by a hidden trap door under a rug, according to the affidavit.
The officer contacted Clearfield Borough Police to request backup and two officers responded.
The officers set up a perimeter around the mobile home.
While speaking with the neighbor, Dunsmore exited the residence to walk her dog.
Dunsmore was again told that she would be arrested if she was found to be harboring her father and she told police that she understood and again denied that Miller was in the residence.
When asked by police where her water heater was, Dunsmore initially said she didn’t have a water heater, but later said that it was broken.
She was again asked where it was located and she said it was in the back bedroom.
She gave permission to police to search the residence. Police reportedly entered the back bedroom and lifted up the carpeting and located a trap door.
When the trap door was opened, Miller was found crouched down in the crawl space, according to police. He was arrested and placed in the Clearfield County Jail.
Police also noticed that a curtain of insulation was used to hide Miller from view when the residence was previously searched.
Both Folmar and Dunsmore reportedly told police they didn’t know Miller was living in the home.
Folmar and Dunsmore are each charged with hindering apprehension/prosecution-harbor or conceal — misdemeanor of the second degree.
Folmar’s preliminary hearing was held Wednesday before Nevling and the charge was held to court.
Folmar was represented by attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.
Dunsmore’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge James Glass.
Dunsmore and Folmar are both incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.