REYNOLDSVILLE — A Clearfield man is facing a felony charge of fleeing police after leading a Sykesville Borough Police officer on a high-speed chase that ended when the officer was told to terminate the pursuit.
Sykesville Borough Police filed charges against James William Douglas, 18, of Clearfield, including fleeing or attempting to elude officers –third degree felony, four counts of recklessly endangering another person –second degree misdemeanor, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to carry registration, improper display plate, driving without a license, driving while license is suspended or revoked, proof of insurance following violation, driving without insurance, four counts of failure to keep right, failure to yield right, three counts of pass left unsafe, limitations on driving on the left side of road, four counts of pass when prohibited, four counts of disregard of traffic lane, two counts of duties at stop sign, six counts of signal improper, careless driving, reckless driving, no turn signal, and driving without a valid inspection –all summary offenses.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a Sykesville police officer attempted a traffic stop on a blue Chevrolet Silverado with no visible registration plate in April that was driving north on Route 119. The driver did not stop, but instead allegedly fled at a high rate of speed.
The driver, later identified as Douglas, made several unsafe turns during the chase, did not stop at stop signs, and eventually made it to Route 322. While on Route 322, Douglas passed a vehicle in a no passing zone, according to the affidavit.
Douglas then turned south onto Route 219, and allegedly illegally passed several more vehicles, at one point reportedly sending an oncoming vehicle off the side of the road. He then turned on to Greenwood Pike, going around the right side of two cars sitting at the intersection of Route 879 and Greenwood Pike.
When Douglas turned onto Route 879, Pennsylvania State Police advised the pursuing officer to stop the chase.
Douglas has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 5 with Magisterial District Judge David Inzana.