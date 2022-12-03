CLEARFIELD — Robert Lee Miller, 51, of Clearfield, who escaped from the Clearfield County Jail pleaded guilty in two separate cases and was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman this week at the Clearfield County Courthouse.
Miller pleaded guilty to escape — felony of the third degree and receiving stolen property — misdemeanor of the second degree and was sentenced to serve a minimum of 30 months and a maximum of five years in state prison.
Miller was also ordered to pay $2,650 to the victim in the receiving stolen property charge.
Miller apologized to the community and his family for his actions.
According to police, on May 30, Miller and Donald White, 48, of Brockway were outside the jail on a work detail when they stripped off their prison uniforms and fled on foot.
White was caught on June 17 by state troopers in the Penfield area following a pursuit.
Miller was captured in Clearfield/Lawrence Township on June 26 allegedly at the home of his daughter, Amber Dawn Dunsmore, 26, and Michael James Folmar, 31, of Clearfield, who have also been charged for harboring a fugitive.
For the receiving stolen property case, according to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 10, the victim reported to the Lawrence Township Police that someone had broken into a property he rents and stole equipment, including a subwoofer speaker.
On April 8, Clearfield Borough Police informed township police that they discovered that someone was selling the stolen subwoofer speaker online.
Police made contact with the seller and discovered it was Miller.
Miller claimed he was sitting in the park when a man approached him and said he could have the speaker, so he took it. Miller said he didn’t know who the man was.
White also pleaded guilty and was sentenced earlier this week to escape and other charges and was sentenced to six and a half years to seven years in state prison.
Dunsmore pleaded guilty in multiple cases including conspiracy-escape — felony of the third degree and was sentenced to serve a minimum of 30 months and a maximum of eight years in SCI-Muncy.