CLEARFIELD — Clearfield Postmaster Christina J. Wood, 44, of Coalport has been charged for allegedly using a government issued credit card for personal use.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 3, Clearfield Borough Police were notified by Special Agent John Burkhart of the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General that they were investigating Wood, who is the postmaster of the Clearfield Post Office and also manages four other remote post offices.
He said Wood used a government issued credit card for personal use between January and December of 2022.
Wood was interviewed by Burkhart and she allegedly admitted to using the credit card for her own purchases. She said she was having financial difficulty and used the credit card to purchase items such as cat food.
She also reportedly purchased space heaters from Lowe’s in the amount of $254.34, but planned on returning the heaters to the post office.
Receipts on the credit card showed Wood used it to purchase blankets from Amazon and groceries and other personal items at Walmart totaling $961.86. Wood returned the space heaters, therefore total restitution is $707.52.
Wood was charged with other reason access device is unauthorized by issuer — felony of the third degree; theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property — misdemeanors of the first degree; and misapply entrusted government financial institution property — misdemeanor of the second degree.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 23.