CLEARFIELD — Clearfield Regional Police are seeking assistance in locating and apprehending the following people who currently have charges for misdemeanor offenses and above. Anyone with information on any of these people are asked to contact police at 814-765-1647.
- Nicole Ann Johnson — last known address of Philipsburg. Johnson was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication after an incident along Nichols Street in Clearfield Borough.
- David H. Duckett — of Clearfield, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication after he was apprehended near Washington Avenue in Hyde for active warrants.
- Perry A. Haas, Jr. — of Reading, who is wanted for DUI of alcohol after he was found to have a blood alcohol content three times the legal limit after he was involved in a crash along state Route 879 and I-80 in Lawrence Township.
- Lance Alan Shaneyfelt – of Altoona, who was charged for conspiracy to commit retail theft after he allegedly engaged in a conspiracy to remove about $600 worth of merchandise from an establishment in Lawrence Township.
- Matthew R. Harper — of Houtzdale, who was charged for false statements after he allegedly provided false information attempting to purchase a firearm from a local firearms dealer.
- Kenneth D. Smith – of Olanta, is wanted for recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and other related offenses after police were called to Glen Richey for a crash. Police reportedly found that Smith had lost control of his vehicle, struck a house and fled on foot, leaving his passenger on scene.
- Bridgette R. Colegrove — last known address of Clearfield, who has two arrest warrants for misdemeanor accounts of harassment after she allegedly continued to have unwanted contact with victims who reside in Clearfield Borough.