PITTSBURGH — A Clearfield woman pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield and Allegheny, U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung announced Wednesday.
Amy Bortot, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possesses with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and a quantity of marijuana before U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand. Bortot was one of 47 defendants charged in six related indictments as part of the “Return to Sender” investigation.
In connection with the guilty plea, the court learned that Bortot used her position as a U.S. mail carrier to receive parcels on behalf of Derek Hillebrand, the alleged leader of the drug trafficking organization, that were shipped from California to Pennsylvania. In total, Bortot received parcels containing approximately 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine and 80 kilograms of marijuana, according to a press release.
Wiegand scheduled sentencing for Bortot on Feb. 28, 2023, at 10 a.m. The law provides for a sentence of not less than 10 years to a maximum of life in prison, a fine not to exceed $10 million, or both.
The court ordered that the defendant remain on bond pending sentencing.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan D. Lusty and Michael R. Ball are prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
The Drug Enforcement Administration led the multi-agency investigation of this case, which also included the Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Postal Service – Office of Inspector General, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Internal Revenue Services, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Allegheny County Police, and Pennsylvania State Police. Also assisting were the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office, and the Clarion Borough Police Department.