BROOKVILLE — A Corsica man has been jailed following an incident when he allegedly assaulted a woman and threatened her life.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Byron Henry Kifer, 38, including strangulation –second degree felony, simple assault –second degree misdemeanor, terroristic threats –first degree misdemeanor, and harassment –summary offense.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called about an inactive domestic dispute. Police arrived and spoke with the victim who said Kifer assaulted her.
The victim stated, “he told me he was going to put me out permanently.” This allegedly happened after she called Kifer to tell him the dog got loose and was running around.
Police observed red marks and bruises on the victim’s head, arms, legs, and back.
Officers interviewed Kifer later that day, who said he was in the house listening to a football game, but the victim was being distracting so he went to his car to listen instead. This is when the victim called him to say the dog got loose, and he alleged she talked about hurting herself.
Kifer alleged he entered the house and the victim was in the bathroom with a loaded shotgun. He said he removed the bathroom door to make sure she didn’t hurt herself. He reportedly admitted to entering the bathroom and removing the victim from the room.
The victim then provided a written statement about the alleged events. In the statement, she said she barricaded herself in the bathroom. She said Kifer pounded on the door and eventually removed it from the hinges. He then allegedly grabbed her and threw her out of the room.
According to the report, the victim said Kifer then struck her several times and choked her.
The victim said he threatened her life, and to kill her cats. The victim alleged Kifer physically forced her out of the home.
Kifer is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $10,000 bail at 10 percent. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 25 with Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak.