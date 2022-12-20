CLEARFIELD — Staff at Clearfield County Jail thwarted an attempted inmate escape on Friday morning.
According to Lawrence Township Police, Joshua Michael Franklin, 36, of DuBois allegedly exited his designated block when a guard was retrieving another inmate from the block.
Franklin then continued through the jail to an outside portion of the facility which was enclosed by a chain link fence with concertina wire. Franklin reportedly began climbing the fence in an attempt to escape.
Franklin fell from the fence, causing a cut to his arm. He then entered the medical trailer in the same fenced-in area before exiting the trailer and climbing the fence again in an attempt to escape CCJ. Franklin was then apprehended by jail staff.
Franklin was charged with felony escape in at his arraignment in front of District Judge James Glass at which time he was also denied bail because he is a flight risk.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Dec. 28.
Franklin was being housed in CCJ after being unable to post bail in other pending cases including felony charges of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, possession of a prohibited firearm, and misdemeanor charges of theft, receiving stolen property, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment, flight to avoid apprehension, and numerous summary traffic citations, according to court documents.