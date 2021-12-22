BROOKVILLE — Enos Hershberger, 45, formerly of Henderson Township, was declared a sexually violent predator under Pennsylvania's Megan's Law and sentenced to 140-280 years in prison by Judge John H. Foradora on Tuesday, according to a press release from Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett.
According to the release, Hershberger was found guilty of 169 charges stemming from the alleged sexual abuse of a child over four years. The charges included multiple counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, incest and other related charges, the release states.
"I am very pleased with this sentence," Burkett said in the release. "Justice was done and this man will not be able to do this ever again."