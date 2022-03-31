CLEARFIELD — A DuBois contractor who swindled three customers pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison by Judge Paul Cherry recently.
Joseph G. Sabatose, 47, of DuBois, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft by unlawful taking and home improvement fraud — all three are felonies of the third degree. He was sentenced to a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in prison plus nine years of concurrent probation. Sabatose was also fined a total of $450 plus court costs. He is also prohibited from having any contact with the victims.
Sabatose is also prohibited from consuming or possessing alcohol or controlled substances without prior permission from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars.
The plea deal stipulated that if Sabatose paid restitution to the victims in full he would serve a minimum of 30 days in jail. If restitution was not paid in full, he would serve six months in jail, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said.
Sayers said Sabatose paid all of the $9,500 owed in restitution plus the $180 state fee.
Cherry told Sabatose he is fortunate to only get a 30-day minimum because the standard range on the theft by unlawful taking charge is six months in jail. Cherry told him if he violates his probation even once, he would likely send him to state prison.
Sayers said they fashioned the plea where Sabatose would be sentenced in the mitigated range to ensure the victims were paid in full with the understanding that there would be a long probation tail to the sentence and if Sabatose violates his probation Sayers said his office would request that Sabatose be re-sentenced to state prison.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, on March 30, 2020, a victim contacted the state police and reported Sabatose was hired to perform some construction work at her home in Bloom Township. She paid him a total of $3,360 but he never completed the work.
On April 9, 2021, a victim contacted the Sandy Township Police and reported that they hired Sabatose to replace some windows on their home on Main Street in DuBois at a cost of $4,610. They said Sabatose told them it would take him two or three weeks to complete the job.
After a few months they called Sabatose and asked on the status of the job and he said there was a delay in getting materials due to COVID-19. Afterward, one of the victims said he ran into Sabatose at a convenience store and he said the materials were in and the work would be completed shortly.
After the windows were not installed the victim called the store where Sabatose said he ordered the windows, and the store said Sabatose had placed no such order. The victim then contacted the Sandy Township Police.
Sandy Township Police contacted Sabatose and he told police that the windows were in a warehouse in Clearfield waiting to be picked up. Police contacted the company and company officials said they do not sell directly to contractors and did not sell and windows to Sabatose.
On May 12, a victim contacted the Clearfield Borough Police and reported that he had hired Sabatose to perform some contracting work at his home at a cost of $3,500 but he never completed it.
The victim said he read in the newspaper that Sabatose had done the same thing to a victim in DuBois and called the police.
Sabatose was represented by attorney Thomas Mulligan McKinley of Pittsburgh. The commonwealth was represented by Sayers.