DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Aug. 25 with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas.
- Thomas M. Harris, 24, of DuBois, who is charged with one felony count of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; one count of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; one count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and one count of criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree. Bail is set at $100,000.
- Michael Eugene Rajavich, 56, of DuBois, who is charged with one count of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense, a misdemeanor; one count of driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, a misdemeanor; and is cited for careless driving. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Joseph Edward Bussard, 36, of Big Run, who is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and one count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Joseph Edward Bussard, 36, of Big Run, who is charged with receiving payment in advance for services and failing to perform, a felony in the second degree. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Matthew Wayne Pearson II, 28, of DuBois, who is charged with one count of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Mitchell Paul Pisarcik, 33, of DuBois, who is charged with one count of burglary –not adapted for overnight accommodation, no person present, a felony in the first degree; one count of theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a misdemeanor in the second degree; one count of criminal trespassing –entering a structure, a felony in the third degree; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and is cited for public drunkenness. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Joshua Stephen Konkolics, 26, of Bloomsburg, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense –and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
Guilty plea
- Eric Adam Pagani, 41, of Penfield, pled guilty to one count of theft of property, lost, etc. by mistake, a misdemeanor in the third degree.
- Randy Gene Dickey, 60, of DuBois, pled guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Hearings continued
- Patty Sue Fitzgerald, 38, of Hyde, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and alcohol; one count of possession of marijuana –small amount for personal use, a misdemeanor in the third degree; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor in the third degree; and is cited for several traffic violations.
- Christina Marie Borrero, 40, of DuBois, who is charged with one felony count of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance; one misdemeanor count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia; one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana –small amount for personal use; and providing false identification to law enforcement, a misdemeanor in the third degree.