DuBOIS — A DuBois man is facing charges for allegedly arming himself with a gun outside a police station that resulted in a 40-minute standoff, which ended without incident, Tuesday evening.
Anthony James Morrison, 31, is charged by Sandy Township police with a felony count of firearms not to be carried without a license, two misdemeanor counts of firearm not to be carried without a license –no criminal violation, a misdemeanor disorderly conduct –hazardous/physical offense and a misdemeanor count of making repairs or selling and offensive weapon, according to a criminal complaint filed at the DuBois Magistrate office. Bail, set at $100,000, has been posted.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police responded to a report of a vehicle flipped over on its roof at 5:32 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Clear Run Road and the back gate of Treasure Lake. Upon arrival, a witness told police that Morrison had a firearm. Through investigation, the police found that the firearm did not belong to Morrison, the affidavit said.
The police reportedly told Morrison they were going to secure the firearm for safekeeping until ownership of the gun could be determined. Morrison reportedly became very agitated with the police because he wanted the revolver back. The situation was defused and all vehicles were cleared from the scene.
Later Tuesday, after all involved left the accident scene, Morrison reportedly showed up at the Sandy Township Police Department and was wearing a tactical vest with several ammunition magazines and a large knife visible, the affidavit said. Morrison stated that he wanted his gun back as he stood outside of the police station.
According to the affidavit, Morrison then retrieved a gun, referred to as an “AR” by police, from his vehicle. The police gave Morrison verbal commands to drop the gun and that officers would holster their weapons. Officers continued to keep communication with Morrison and continued attempts to deescalate the situation.
After some time standing along the outside of the station wall, Morrison stated that he was going to put his rifle inside his car along with his tactical equipment and at about 8 p.m. he was taken into custody without incident, police said.
His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 27.
“I’m glad that the officers who initially dealt with Morrison were able to deescalate the situation,” said Sandy Township Police Chief Kris Kruzelak. “We were pleased that the outcome was peaceful.”
Kruzelak thanked the following agencies who were requested to assist in the police operation: DuBois City Police, Pennsylvania State Police DuBois, Pennsylvania State Police SCERT activation (but not on scene), Clearfield Borough Police and Lawrence Township Police.
Response by other agencies included EMS units on standby and the Sandy Township Fire Department, who provided traffic control for shutting down several nearby highways and rerouted traffic. The incident occurred in a residential area with a school nearby. Residents were advised to shelter in place and stay out of the area, according to the affidavit.