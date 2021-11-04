DuBOIS — A DuBois man is accused of sexually abusing children.
Jason White, 57, is charged with one first-degree felony count of rape of child, two first-degree felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with child, one second-degree felony count of sexual assault, three third-degree felony counts of indecent assault of person less than 13 years of age, and three third-degree felony counts of corruption of minors, according to a criminal complaint filed by the DuBois City Police Department at the DuBois Magisterial District Judge office on Tuesday.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a DuBois City police officer assigned to the Clearfield County Child Advocacy Center received reports of minors allegedly being sexually assaulted by White at his residence on West Washington Avenue.
Interviews were conducted with three victims, who were ages 5, 6 and 11 when they were allegedly abused by White, according to the affidavit.
White was interviewed by police on Aug. 23, when he gave several explanations of why he was being accused. During the interview, an officer asked White about his reasoning for one of his alleged actions, and he reportedly became upset, raised his voice and said it was his house, his rules and he was the victim, according to the affidavit.
White is in Clearfield County Jail after bail was denied by Judge James Hawkins, citing White as a threat to society. White has a preliminary hearing scheduled with Hawkins on Nov. 5.