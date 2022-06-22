REYNOLDSVILLE — A DuBois man is facing felony theft charges after he allegedly stole $12,590 from Welcome Home Centers.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Jeremy Lee Thompson, 50, including theft by deception and theft by unlawful taking –both third degree felonies.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to Welcome Home Centers on June 11, 2020 to report a theft. Police were told a former employee had allegedly removed funds between Feb. 28 and May 23, 2020.
Thompson, the former employee, fraudulently altered seven home sales addendums, failed to deposit the funds received from customers, and kept the funds for himself, according to the affidavit. All seven of the addendums were reportedly paid in cash, and paid directly to Thompson.
It is alleged that Thompson withheld and never deposited the funds to Welcome Home Centers, and it is estimated the stolen funds total $12,590.
Welcome Home Centers is a modular home company based in Brockway.
Thompson has a preliminary hearing schedule for July 5 with Magisterial District Judge David Inzana.