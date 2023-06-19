BROOKVILLE — A DuBois man has been jailed on felony charges after allegedly stealing a dump truck and several other items from the Warsaw Township building.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Dennis Darneil Dinger, 40, including theft by unlawful taking and criminal trespass, both third-degree felonies; burglary, second-degree felony; and unauthorized use of motor vehicle, second-degree misdemeanor.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called to the Warsaw Township building for a report of a burglary and theft. The township chairman and three employees were interviewed, and it was determined that a Dodge Ram 5500 T-plate dump truck was stolen sometime before 5:45 a.m. on June 8.
Employees arrived and immediately texted the chairman to ask where the dump truck was. When the chairman arrived, he and the employees also saw the second dump truck at the township was prepared to be started.
Other differences in the building they noted to police included a roll of toilet paper covered with oil, an empty pack of cookies in the garbage can, a wrapper on the floor, an open cabinet drawer, metal objects jammed in two of the garage doors, and a metal sign post jammed in one of the doors. The chairman also noticed several bags of road material were moved and 10 bags were missing.
A boot print and dog prints outside a door that is not usually used also caught the chairman’s attention. He also noticed a heel print on the door.
Police conducted interviews and observed and collected the physical evidence inside the building.
After a closer inspection, the chairman and secretary also allegedly found a credit card, Stihl weed eater, and Husqvarna chainsaw were missing.
The next morning, police were called a second time and told the missing dump truck was back inside the township building. The missing chainsaw and weed eater were in the bed of the truck. State police collected three biological swabs from the vehicle.
Police later received a call from a confidential informant alleging that Dinger was the one who stole and returned the dump truck.
After several attempts, police contacted Dinger, who allegedly admitted he was the one who took the dump truck, and agreed to a recorded interview.
Dinger alleged he was walking by the township building when he noticed the back man door was left cracked open. He entered and allegedly grabbed a saw, a weed eater, two brooms, a pair of coveralls, and some “valuable pictures” from the garage. He also said he grabbed a credit card that was on the front desk of the office.
According to the affidavit, he put all of these items into the dump truck. He also admitted to starting the second dump truck because the keys were in both of them. He ultimately took the one dump truck and items to his home where he parked it outside until he returned it the next day.
Police also interviewed a witness who allegedly saw the red dump truck parked outside of Dinger’s house, and said it was gone the next morning.
Dinger is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $60,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 11 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.