CLEARFIELD — Kyle Michael Logan, of DuBois, who reportedly attempted to have a sexual encounter with a decoy posing as a 15-year-old girl, pleaded guilty Monday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Logan, 35, pleaded guilty to criminal attempt-corruption of minors — misdemeanor of the first degree, and was sentenced to serve a minimum of 125 days (time served) to two years minus one day in the Clearfield County Jail.
He was also fined $300 plus court costs, and he is prohibited from having any unsupervised contact with juvenile females.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, City of DuBois Police were dispatched to the area of Sunflower Drive on Oct. 25 for reports of a man who allegedly almost dumped a child out of a stroller several times as he was running with the stroller. The caller was from the 814 Pred Hunters group.
Police met with members of the 814 Pred Hunters group on Sunflower Drive. The leader of the group told police he had a booklet containing numerous text messages and photos from a man named “Alex.” He advised that they were on a social media site and were using a decoy that identified herself as a 15-year-old juvenile.
He told police that this decoy was involved in a conversation through messages with “Alex,” but was identified as Logan from Oct. 23-Oct. 25. He explained that Logan allegedly agreed to meet with the decoy in a parking lot just off of Sunflower Drive on Oct. 25. Logan reportedly walked up to the decoy at this location while pushing a small child in a stroller. Once members of the 814 Pred Hunters group exited vehicles to confront Logan, he allegedly took off “running recklessly” and the child almost fell out of the stroller several times, according to reports.