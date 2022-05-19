JOHNSTOWN — A DuBois man pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced in a press release Wednesday.
William R. Mumma, 32, of Lincoln Drive, pleaded guilty before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson.
In connection with the guilty plea, on or about Oct. 26, 2017, to on or about Sept. 12, 2018, Mumma possessed images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, which were produced using prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, according to the press release. The computer graphic files were shipped or transported in inter-state or foreign commerce.
Judge Gibson scheduled sentencing for Sept. 14, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold P. Bernard, Jr. is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
The Laurel Highlands Resident Agency of the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Mumma.